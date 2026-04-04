Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 5:46pm

Quero isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Toronto.

Quero will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after beginning the series 2-for-4 in Friday's win. Reese McGuire will get the nod behind home plate and bat eighth.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
33 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
38 days ago