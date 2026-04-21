Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Quero is not in the White Sox's lineup versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Quero went 2-for-9 with two RBI in the three game series versus the Athletics over the weekend, but failed the reach base Saturday and Sunday. As he rests Tuesday, Reese McGuire has the start behind the dish and is batting ninth.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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