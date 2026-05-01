Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Padres on Friday.

Quero will get a breather after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the White Sox's 3-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday. He'll begin Friday's game on the bench while Drew Romo starts behind home plate and bats ninth while catching pitches from Noah Schultz.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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