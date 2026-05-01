Edgar Quero News: Not in Friday's lineup
Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Padres on Friday.
Quero will get a breather after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout during the White Sox's 3-2 win over the Angels on Wednesday. He'll begin Friday's game on the bench while Drew Romo starts behind home plate and bats ninth while catching pitches from Noah Schultz.
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