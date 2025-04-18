Fantasy Baseball
Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Quero is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Boston.

Quero was summoned for his major-league debut Thursday and started at catcher versus the Athletics, but he'll be on the bench as the White Sox begin a weekend series versus the Red Sox. The 22-year-old should still ultimately see the bulk of the playing time at catcher for the Southsiders, but Matt Thaiss is drawing the start Friday.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
