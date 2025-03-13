Edgar Quero News: Not seeing any action this spring

Quero has yet to make a start for the White Sox this spring.

Quero came into camp seemingly with a shot to emerge with a spot on the Opening Day roster, but his lack of usage suggests that's not going to happen. The 21-year-old has appeared in eight games off the bench this spring, going 4-for-14 with a 2:1 K:BB. Quero appears likely to open the season alongside fellow catching prospect Kyle Teel at Triple-A Charlotte, where the duo would split playing time.