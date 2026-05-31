Edgar Quero News: On bench against righty

Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Quero has been heating up of late at the dish, going 6-for-16 with a home run, three walks, seven runs and five RBI over his last six games. However, Quero will head to the bench Sunday for the fourth time in the White Sox's last five matchups with right-handed starters, so he may not have reclaimed primary catching duties from Drew Romo just yet.