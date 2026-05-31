Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: On bench against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Quero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Quero has been heating up of late at the dish, going 6-for-16 with a home run, three walks, seven runs and five RBI over his last six games. However, Quero will head to the bench Sunday for the fourth time in the White Sox's last five matchups with right-handed starters, so he may not have reclaimed primary catching duties from Drew Romo just yet.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
29 days ago