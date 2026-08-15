Edgar Quero News: Optioned to Charlotte
The White Sox optioned Quero to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Quero will give up his spot on the active roster to Jake Rogers, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Friday. Quero has slashed just .208/.279/.262 across 210 plate appearances in the majors this season and will have an even harder time earning opportunities with the big club now that he's one of five catchers on the 40-man roster.
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