Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Optioned to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

The White Sox optioned Quero to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Quero will give up his spot on the active roster to Jake Rogers, who was claimed off waivers from Boston on Friday. Quero has slashed just .208/.279/.262 across 210 plate appearances in the majors this season and will have an even harder time earning opportunities with the big club now that he's one of five catchers on the 40-man roster.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edgar Quero See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago