Edgar Quero News: Out of lineup Wednesday

Quero is on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

After going 0-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts Tuesday, Quero will once again not be in the starting lineup for the White Sox. Drew Romo will start his third game in the past four days behind the plate. The 23-year-old Quero opened the campaign as Chicago's primary backstop with Kyle Teel (hamstring) on the injured list, but his struggles have opened the door for Romo.