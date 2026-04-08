Edgar Quero News: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Quero is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles.
Quero served as the White Sox' catcher in each of the previous three games, so he will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Reese McGuire is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Pale Hose.
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