Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Quero is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Orioles.

Quero served as the White Sox' catcher in each of the previous three games, so he will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee. Reese McGuire is doing the catching and batting eighth for the Pale Hose.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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