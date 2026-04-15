Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Quero is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rays.

Quero started at catcher in each of the last two games but will get a breather Wednesday. Reese McGuire is handling the catching duties and batting eighth for the White Sox.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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