Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Powers offense in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Quero went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old catcher brought home a run in the first inning with a sacrifice fly before launching a solo shot off Framber Valdez in the seventh. Quero has started three of the last four games, two against left-handed pitchers and one against a righty, and he may have pushed his way back into the top spot on the depth chart over Drew Romo. Since May 17, Quero is batting .346 (9-for-26) with two homers, eight RBI and nine runs in 11 games, while Romo is batting .190 (4-for-21).

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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