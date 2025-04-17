Edgar Quero News: Promoted, batting seventh in debut

The White Sox selected Quero's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Quero earned the promotion after slashing .333/.444/.412 with one home run over his first 63 plate appearances at Charlotte this season. The 22-year-old will take over as Chicago's primary catcher and should be picked up by fantasy managers in two-catcher formats. Quero is behind the dish and batting seventh Thursday against the Athletics in his major-league debut.