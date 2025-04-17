Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Promoted, batting seventh in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 8:41am

The White Sox selected Quero's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.

Quero earned the promotion after slashing .333/.444/.412 with one home run over his first 63 plate appearances at Charlotte this season. The 22-year-old will take over as Chicago's primary catcher and should be picked up by fantasy managers in two-catcher formats. Quero is behind the dish and batting seventh Thursday against the Athletics in his major-league debut.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now