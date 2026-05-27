Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Scores three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Quero went 2-for-3 with an RBI, three runs scored and a walk Wednesday against the Twins.

Quero entered the game having collected only one hit across 11 at-bats in his last six contests. He snapped out of that slump with singles in the second and seventh innings, and he came around to score on each occasion. Quero lost out on playing time to Drew Romo for much of May, but he has alternated starts across the last 10 days.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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