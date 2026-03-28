Edgar Quero News: Sitting Saturday
Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.
Quero drew the start Opening Day on Thursday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Reese McGuire starts at catcher and bats eighth.
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