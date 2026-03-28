Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Brewers on Saturday.

Quero drew the start Opening Day on Thursday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll be on the bench for the start of Saturday's game while Reese McGuire starts at catcher and bats eighth.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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