Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Quero will get a breather after going 3-for-8 with two RBI over his last two starts. Reese McGuire will start behind home plate and bat ninth while catching pitches from Erick Fedde.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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