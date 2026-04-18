Edgar Quero News: Sitting Saturday
Quero is not in the White Sox's starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
Quero will get a breather after going 3-for-8 with two RBI over his last two starts. Reese McGuire will start behind home plate and bat ninth while catching pitches from Erick Fedde.
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