Edgar Quero News: Sitting Tuesday
Quero is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Quero is absent from the lineup for the second time in a three game span. In his action Monday, he went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a strike out. Drew Romo has the start behind the plate Tuesday and is batting eighth.
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