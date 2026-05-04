Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Splitting time with Romo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Quero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

On the bench for the second straight game, Quero appears to have fallen into a timeshare at catcher with Drew Romo. Quero opened the season in a strong position to handle the lion's share of the work behind the plate with Kyle Teel (hamstring) on the injured list, but Quero's offensive struggles have prompted the White Sox to limit his playing time more than anticipated. He's mustered a weak .162/.267/.176 slash line and has provided zero home runs, one stolen base, five RBI and three runs across 88 plate appearances.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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