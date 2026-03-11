Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Stepping into starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 9:21pm

Quero will serve as the White Sox's starting catcher to begin the regular season with Kyle Teel (hamstring) sidelined, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Quero was originally slated to back up Teel behind the plate while also drawing some at-bats as DH. However, he should now see more consistent playing time at catcher for the first few weeks of the season. If Quero performs well in that span, he could force a more even playing-time split than originally anticipated once Teel returns.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
