Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Success in small sample

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Quero went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday against the Red Sox.

Quero has appeared in all three games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, two of which were starts. He already has a pair of doubles with three total hits across nine at-bats, while striking out only once. Quero only has a small sample in the majors, but the early returns have been positive.

