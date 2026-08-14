Edgar Quero News: Three more hits

Quero went 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Reds.

Quero has earned steady playing time with both Kyle Teel (ankle) and Joey Bart (hand) sidelined, having been in the lineup in four of the White Sox's last five games. It remains a small sample, but he has performed well in that span, going 5-for-13 with three walks. Quero will likely continue to split time with Drew Romo behind the plate, but he at least appears to be the preferred option against lefties at this point.