Edgardo Henriquez headshot

Edgardo Henriquez Injury: Beginning season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Henriquez (foot) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Skipper Dave Roberts stated at the beginning of the month that Henriquez wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season due to a metatarsal injury in his left foot, and the club announced Monday that he'll open the year on the injured list. The Dodgers have yet to disclose a timetable for the right-hander's return.

Edgardo Henriquez
Los Angeles Dodgers
