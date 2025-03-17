Edgardo Henriquez Injury: Beginning season on IL

Henriquez (foot) was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Skipper Dave Roberts stated at the beginning of the month that Henriquez wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season due to a metatarsal injury in his left foot, and the club announced Monday that he'll open the year on the injured list. The Dodgers have yet to disclose a timetable for the right-hander's return.