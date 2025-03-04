Edgardo Henriquez Injury: Out for Opening Day

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Henriquez won't be ready for the start of the season due to a metatarsal injury in his left foot, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Henriquez was seen in the Dodgers' clubhouse Tuesday with a walking boot on. Roberts didn't offer any additional information regarding the severity of Henriquez's injury, though it's apparently serious enough to warrant ruling him out for Opening Day already. The 22-year-old right-hander allowed one earned run in 3.1 regular-season innings with the Dodgers last year, and he had been a candidate to begin 2025 in Los Angeles' bullpen amid all the injuries to the team's pitching staff.