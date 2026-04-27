Edgardo Henriquez News: Works around wildness Sunday

Henriquez walked two batters and struck out one in a scoreless relief inning versus the Cubs on Sunday.

After Justin Wrobleski gave the Dodgers six scoreless frames, Henriquez took the mound in the seventh. The right-hander threw only 11 of his 24 pitches for strikes and issued a pair of free passes, but he managed to escape the inning without being scored upon. Henriquez has flashed big-time heat again this season, as his fastball velocity is averaging 100.5 mph. That hasn't yet led to massive strikeout numbers -- he has a 9:5 K:BB through 8.1 frames spanning nine outings -- but Henriquez does seem to have established a low-leverage role in the Dodgers bullpen. He doesn't have a hold or a save on his ledger, but over his past six appearances he's yielded only one earned run across 5.1 innings.