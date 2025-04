The Blue Jays acquired Batista from the Astros on Tuesday in exchange for Nick Robertson, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Batista, 22, spent the 2024 season at High-A Asheville, collecting a 5.01 ERA and 103:54 K:BB over 115 innings. He has been used as both as starter and reliever and it's not clear what role Toronto has planned for him.