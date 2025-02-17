Edmundo Sosa News: Could give center field a try

The Phillies will give Sosa reps in left field and possibly center field this spring, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Sosa played three innings in left field in 2022 and saw two innings of action in center field in 2023, which is the extent of his outfield experience in the majors. If Sosa -- who will turn 29 in March -- looks comfortable in center field, it would give the Phillies another right-handed hitting option there in addition to Johan Rojas.