Edmundo Sosa headshot

Edmundo Sosa News: Pops two-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Sosa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Reds.

Sosa smacked his first homer Wednesday since the April 14 loss to the Cubs. The utility man tends to steps into Philadelphia's lineup in favor of Bryson Stott at second base or Brandon Marsh in left field against left-handed pitching from time to time, but he hasn't been all that effective at the dish in that role. Through 79 at-bats (28 games), Sosa is hitting .228 with two big flies, three doubles, 14 RBI and two stolen bases.

Edmundo Sosa
Philadelphia Phillies
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