Edmundo Sosa News: Pops two-run homer
Sosa went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Reds.
Sosa smacked his first homer Wednesday since the April 14 loss to the Cubs. The utility man tends to steps into Philadelphia's lineup in favor of Bryson Stott at second base or Brandon Marsh in left field against left-handed pitching from time to time, but he hasn't been all that effective at the dish in that role. Through 79 at-bats (28 games), Sosa is hitting .228 with two big flies, three doubles, 14 RBI and two stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edmundo Sosa See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edmundo Sosa See More