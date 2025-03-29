Edmundo Sosa News: Productive as replacement

Sosa went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 11-6 win over Washington.

Sosa entered the lineup to bat ninth and fill in at shortstop for the injured Trea Turner (back) on Saturday, and he was one of six Phillies to register a multi-hit game. The severity of Turner's issue is unknown, but Sosa could be in line to handle extra at-bats for however long the former remains out of action.