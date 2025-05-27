Edmundo Sosa News: Returns to action Tuesday

Sosa (wrist) went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Sosa didn't appear in each of Philadelphia's last two games due to a left wrist issue, but he returned to action as a substitute for the injured Bryce Harper (elbow) in the first inning and appears to be fully healthy. The Phillies moved Alec Bohm to first base Tuesday, which could allow Sosa to see more playing time at the hot corner if Harper needs to miss some time. Over 68 at-bats (26 games) this season, Sosa is batting .338 with one home run, five doubles, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored.