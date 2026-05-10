Edmundo Sosa headshot

Edmundo Sosa News: Sitting after four straight starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Sosa is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Sosa will hit the bench after he had been included in the lineup for each of the past four games while going a collective 3-for-15 with three RBI and one run. Two of those starts came at third base in place of Alec Bohm, but Sosa may not be in line for much playing time at the hot corner for the foreseeable future after Bohm busted out with two home runs and a double in his return to the lineup during Saturday's 9-3 win.

Edmundo Sosa
Philadelphia Phillies
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