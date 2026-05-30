Edmundo Sosa News: Swats go-ahead homer

Sosa went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Sosa entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, but he made an impact in the eighth when he hit a go-ahead homer. The utility man has gone just 8-for-47 (.170) in May, though he's supplied two homers and nine RBI. For the season, he's batting .213 with a .601 OPS, three homers, two stolen bases, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles over 95 plate appearances.