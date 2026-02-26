Edouard Julien Injury: Nursing lower-back tightness
Julien is dealing with lower-back tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear when Julien was injured, but he last played Tuesday. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. The left-handed-hitting Julien is competing for reps against right-handed pitching and looks to be among the favorites for starts at first base.
