Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien Injury: Nursing lower-back tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Julien is dealing with lower-back tightness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when Julien was injured, but he last played Tuesday. Consider him day-to-day for the time being. The left-handed-hitting Julien is competing for reps against right-handed pitching and looks to be among the favorites for starts at first base.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
