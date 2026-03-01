Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Julien (back) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Guardians.

Julien hadn't played since Tuesday while he contended with back tightness, but a few days off was apparently all he needed to move past the issue. The 26-year-old will be competing for a strong-side platoon role at either first base or DH throughout spring training.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
5 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: A Barrel of Breakouts
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
136 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
162 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
210 days ago