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Edouard Julien News: Drives in three runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Julien went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Julien had a standout day at the plate, recording his first three-hit, three-RBI effort of the campaign. Sunday snapped a cold spell, as the 26-year-old had been hitless over his previous six appearances. Julien has regularly operated as the Rockies' leadoff man against right-handed pitching in 2026, slashing .259/.355/.352 with one homer, two doubles, eight RBI, six runs and two stolen bases across 20 contests.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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