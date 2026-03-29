Edouard Julien News: Exiting lineup Sunday
Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Julien had served as the Rockies' designated hitter in the team's first two games of the season, going 1-for-5 with a double. Though he should have a fairly clear path to at-bats while Mickey Moniak (finger) is on the shelf, Julien will be the odd man out of the lineup Sunday while Hunter Goodman gets a day off from catching but sticks in the starting nine at DH.
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