Edouard Julien News: First homer of 2026
Julien went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a stolen base, two walks and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.
Julien led off for the sixth consecutive game, and he continues to excel in the role. He has 10 hits across 21 at-bats in that span, driving in five with five runs scored and two stolen bases. While Julien began the season as a bench bat, he should continue to get regular run at second base and designated hitter so long as he remains productive.
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