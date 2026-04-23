Edouard Julien News: Four-game hitting streak
Julien went 2-for-5 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Padres.
Julien took advantage of Colorado's recent homestand, going 7-for-23 with five RBI and four runs scored across six games. On Thursday, he chipped in an RBI single in the second inning and then led off the fourth frame with a triple before coming around to score. While nearly all of Julien's production has come at home, he's hitting .273 with nine runs scored, 10 RBI and one home run across 75 plate appearances to begin the season.
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