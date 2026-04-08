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Edouard Julien News: Gaining traction atop lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Julien will start at second base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Julien will handle leadoff duties for a third straight contest and appears to have at least temporarily reclaimed a spot in the Rockies' starting nine against right-handed pitching while Jake McCarthy (.385 OPS) and Jordan Beck (.268 OPS) have struggled out of the gate and have lost out on playing time as a result. With a .513 OPS in 20 plate appearances, Julien has been marginally better, but he'll likely need to raise his production to ensure he sticks atop the lineup on a longer-term basis.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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