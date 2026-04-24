Edouard Julien News: Grabbing seat Friday
Julien is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Mets.
Julien went 7-for-23 with five RBI and four runs scored during the Rockies' recent six-game homestand, but he will get a breather Friday as the team begins a road trip. Tyler Freeman is handling second base and batting cleanup.
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