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Edouard Julien News: Grabbing seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Julien is not in the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Mets.

Julien went 7-for-23 with five RBI and four runs scored during the Rockies' recent six-game homestand, but he will get a breather Friday as the team begins a road trip. Tyler Freeman is handling second base and batting cleanup.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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