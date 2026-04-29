Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Julien is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

After starting each of the past three games, the left-handed-hitting Julien will hit the bench while the Reds send a southpaw (Brandon Williamson) to the bump. With Julien taking a seat, Willi Castro (knee) will cover second base in his return to the lineup, and Hunter Goodman will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter while Brett Sullivan draws a start behind the dish.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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