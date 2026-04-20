Edouard Julien News: Idle against southpaw
Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.
While Julien has taken hold of the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, the Rockies will continue to shield the left-handed batter from southpaws. Jordan Beck will replace Julien as the team's table setter Monday while lefty Justin Wrobleski toes the rubber for the Dodgers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 119 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More