Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Julien is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

While Julien has taken hold of the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, the Rockies will continue to shield the left-handed batter from southpaws. Jordan Beck will replace Julien as the team's table setter Monday while lefty Justin Wrobleski toes the rubber for the Dodgers.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Edouard Julien See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
MLB
DFS MLB: DraftKings Plays and Strategies for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Marcus
9 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago