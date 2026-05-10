Edouard Julien News: Moving to bench versus lefty
Julien is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the Rockies will stock up on some extra right-handed bats while Julien joins fellow left-handed hitters TJ Rumfield, Troy Johnston and Brett Sullivan on the bench. Tyler Freeman will receive the nod at second base in place of Julien.
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