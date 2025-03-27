Fantasy Baseball
Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Not in lineup versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 8:33am

Julien is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in St. Louis, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

The Cardinals are starting a righty in Sonny Gray, but the left-handed hitting Julien finds himself on the bench for the opener. The Twins are going with Willi Castro at second base, Trevor Larnach in the designated-hitter spot and Harrison Bader in left field.

Edouard Julien
Minnesota Twins
