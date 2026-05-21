Edouard Julien News: Not in lineup versus southpaw
Julien is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Julien will head to the bench as the Rockies get set to face left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Julien is in the middle of an 0-for-25 stretch at the plate over his last nine contests, so a night off will hopefully allow him to hit the reset button. Braxton Fulford will draw the start at designated hitter and bat seventh in the series opener versus Arizona.
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