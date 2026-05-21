Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Not in lineup versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Julien is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Julien will head to the bench as the Rockies get set to face left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Julien is in the middle of an 0-for-25 stretch at the plate over his last nine contests, so a night off will hopefully allow him to hit the reset button. Braxton Fulford will draw the start at designated hitter and bat seventh in the series opener versus Arizona.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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