Edouard Julien News: Not in lineup versus southpaw

Julien is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Julien will head to the bench as the Rockies get set to face left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Julien is in the middle of an 0-for-25 stretch at the plate over his last nine contests, so a night off will hopefully allow him to hit the reset button. Braxton Fulford will draw the start at designated hitter and bat seventh in the series opener versus Arizona.