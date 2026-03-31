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Edouard Julien News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Julien is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Julien has gone 1-for-7 with a double and four strikeouts while starting three of Colorado's first four games of the season, and he'll hit the bench for Tuesday's contest. TJ Rumfleld will shift to designated hitter and Willi Castro to first base, opening up the keystone for Ryan Ritter.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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