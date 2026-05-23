Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Remaining on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:05pm

Julien isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona.

Julien's recent 0-for-25 stretch at the plate will leave him out of the starting nine for a third consecutive game. His absence from the lineup will allow Chad Stevens to start at second base, batting eighth.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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