Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Secures Opening Day roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Julien will be included on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Julien has no minor-league options remaining, so he always seemed to be in good position to make the Opening Day roster even after producing a middling .693 OPS during Cactus League play. The 26-year-old's role remains unclear, however, and he could find playing time tough to come by if he's unable to secure a strong-side platoon job at first base, second base or designated hitter. Julien offers limited defensive utility and owns a lowly .209/.278/.313 slash line (66 wRC+) over 126 career plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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