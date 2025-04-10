Edouard Julien News: Showing progress at plate

Julien started at DH and went 1-for-3 with a double and walk in Thursday's 3-2 loss against Kansas City.

Julien is starting to show some life at the plate as he's 3-for-10 with a walk in his last three games. He's hitting just .214 with a .576 OPS in 11 games. He has a chance to win regular playing time at DH and 2B with the rest of the lineup struggling, but his window of opportunity may be small with Brooks Lee likely return from the injured list soon.