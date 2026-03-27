Edouard Julien News: Starting at DH in opener
Julien will start at designated hitter and bat eighth in Friday's opener in Miami.
The placement of Mickey Moniak (finger) on the 10-day injured list will free up some at-bats at DH and in the outfield for the Rockies. Julien will get the first crack at DH, though the spot is likely to be a revolving door. The 26-year-old was acquired from the Twins over the offseason.
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