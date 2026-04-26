Edouard Julien News: Strong showing across doubleheader

Julien went 3-for-8 with three runs scored and a walk across both games of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Julien served as the leadoff hitter in both contests and continued his recent success of getting on base and scoring runs. He extended his hitting streak to six games, and he also has seven runs scored and five RBI in that span. Julien has started 18 of the Rockies' last 19 contests against right-handed pitching, and his strong start to the season should keep his role secure for the foreseeable future.