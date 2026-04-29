Edouard Julien headshot

Edouard Julien News: Swats second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Julien went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Reds.

The former Twin accounted for all of the Rockies' offense in the loss, launching a solo shot in the second inning off Chase Burns before an RBI single in the fifth. Julien has hit safely in seven straight games which being used in a strict strong-side platoon role, batting a blistering .448 (13-for-29) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .308/.393/.449 through 89 plate appearances with two homers, two steals, 12 RBI and 13 runs.

Edouard Julien
Colorado Rockies
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